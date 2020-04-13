Energy minister announces 250 water, electricity, wastewater projects

Iran's energy minister said on Monday that 250 projects in water, electricity and wastewater sectors would become operational with an investment of about $3 billion.

Referring to the ministry's projects in the current Iranian year (started March 2020), Reza Ardakanian said that nine big dams will be operational and nine others will be impounded; 45,000 acres will undergo farming after irrigation and drainage grid was done by the Energy Ministry, IRNA reported.

Ardakanian also announced the launching of 20 water and sewage treatment plants and providing 700,000 village dwellers in 1,400 villages with sustainable water supplies.

On the electricity sector, the energy minister said that 12 thermal power plants, with a total capacity of 2,100 MW, and another several hundred MW of electricity by renewable energy, as well as several small-scale power plants along with 1,900 kilometers of power transmission lines would also become operational.

Ardakanian said that the ministry had launched 227 water and electricity projects last year, including 10 big dams, about 3,000 MW of electricity, over 6,000 hectares of irrigation and drainage networks, a considerable number of water and sewage treatment plants, connecting over 850 villages to the power grid, and several small power generators and transmission grids were initiated during the last Iranian year (ended March 19).



