Pakistani experts claim to find coronavirus cure

Medical experts from Pakistan’s Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) have claimed on Monday that they have created a drug to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus, IRNA reported.

Professor Muhammad Saeed Qureshi, member of the research team, said that Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) can cure the COVID-19 patients.

He said the globulin was manufactured with purified antibodies, obtained from the recovered coronavirus patients.

On April 09, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) allowed clinical trials of blood plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients in the country.

Plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has already proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.