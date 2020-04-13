Tehran, New Delhi, Moscow discuss coronavirus pandemic

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar exchanged views about a range of issues, especially the new coronavirus outbreak in the world.

The two officials discussed the collective ways to deal with the pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry official website.

According to the latest figure presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world stands at over 1,860,000, with more than 115,000 confirmed deaths.

Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Iran's Health Ministry on Monday reported another 111 deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the official overall toll in the worst-hit Middle East country to 4,585.

In India, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country surged past 9,000 on Monday, said the country’s Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus are 9,352," the Health Ministry said.

According to the latest tally, the coronavirus deaths have surged by 51 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 324.

During his talks with Indian foreign minister, Zarif referred to the United States unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic that are impeding the country’s fight against the disease.

The virus outbreak was also one of the topics the Iranian foreign minister discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

The two senior officials also talked about the recent developments in Yemen, with both stressing the need for a sustainable cease-fire in the Arab country where Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating war in March 2015 in order to bring former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.