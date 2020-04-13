Foreign Ministry spokesman congratulates Iranians on Attar’s Commemoration Day

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi congratulated Iranians on the birth anniversary of the 13th-century Persian mystic and poet Farideddin Attar Neyshaburi. The day is known as Attar’s Commemoration Day.

Iranians commemorate the birth anniversary of Attar on April 13, but the ceremony was cancelled this year due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, according to IRNA.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the Iranian diplomat said, “Attar’s poetry collection is the forerunner of the formation of mystical works such as ‘Mathnavi’”.

Attar’s famous book, Mantiq at-Tayr (The Conference of the Birds), one of the most prominent mystical works of the world, finely depicts the human soul trying to reach perfection, the official said.

Born in Neyshabur, Abu Hamid bin Abu Bakr Ibrahim-Attar (1110-1221), was a Persian poet and theoretician of Sufism during the Seljuk Period.

About 30 works by Attar survive, but his magnum opus is the ‘Mantiq at-Tayr’. In this collection, he describes a group of birds (individual human souls) under the leadership of a hoopoe (spiritual master) who determine to search for the legendary Simorgh – Simorgh in Persian means 30 birds.

The birds must confront their own individual limitations and fears while journeying through seven valleys before they ultimately find the Simorgh and complete their quest. The 30 birds who ultimately complete the quest discover that they themselves are the Simorgh they sought, playing on a pun in Persian (si and morgh can be translated as 30 birds) while giving us an esoteric teaching on the presence of the Divine within us.

Attar’s poetry inspired Rumi and many other poets. It is said that Rumi actually met Attar when Attar was an old man and Rumi was a boy, though some scholars dispute this possibility.

Turkey’s Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk, another literary figure who was influenced by Attar, said that he wrote ‘The Black Book’ under the influence of the ‘Mantiq at-Tayr’.