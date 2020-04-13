Iran's minister expects government assistance to cultural workers

Iran’s culture minister said on Monday that he expects the current administration to provide the people of the media, arts, and culture with assistance to help them cope with damages they incurred by the pandemic.

Abbas Salehi wrote in separate letters to First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, the President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, the Head of the Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht, and Iran's Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian that the coronavirus has caused damage of nearly $65 million to the culture, media, and art sections of the country, IRNA reported.

Salehi said that he expects the government to provide assistance to those who work in these areas for the losses they suffered by the lockdown, social distancing and public quarantine.

Salehi made it clear that the people involved in cultural works, including the artists, are among the most vulnerable class of people.

Salehi said on Sunday evening, in a tweet, that he wrote a letter to first vice president and the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpassand to inform them of the damages incurred on the culture section, publications, theater, cinema and the media.