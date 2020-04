Yazd virtual tourism approach welcomed by UNESCO

Due to the prevalence of the coronavirus and the limitations of tourism services, 12 video clips were created to introduce the tourist attractions of Iran’s central province of Yazd; and this plan was welcomed by UNESCO, said the head of Cultural, Social, and Sports Organization of Yazd Municipality.

The clips were made with appropriate sound and English subtitles about 12 tourist attractions in the province and published in cyberspace, added Abbas Molla-Zeinali, according to IRNA.

The province annually has about 2,000 programs for people who come to the province during Norouz (Persian New Year) holidays, but this year the organizers planned to implement the programs through the Internet and social networks in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, he noted.