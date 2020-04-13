Iran’s documentary ‘Tasua’ to go on screen in Russia

Iranian documentary ‘Tasua’, written and directed by Vahid Haqverdi, is scheduled to participate in the competition section of the 2020 edition of the International Documentary Film Festival known as Interdoc in Russia.

The documentary depicts mourning traditions of Iranians during the annual event of Tasua, IRNA wrote.

Tasua is the day before the tragic day of Ashura, marking the tenth day of Muharram, in which Imam Hussein (PBUH), grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and 72 of his followers were martyred and their families held captive.

Haqverdi presents the audience with the love people share for Imam Hussein (PBUH) regardless of their age.

The 13-minute documentary has previously participated at several international festivals including Mostra Internacional de Cinema Etnografico Museo do Pobo Galego (MICE) in Spain, London Lift-Off Film Festival in the UK and the Al-Nahj International Film Festival in Iraq.

The 2020 edition of the Russian festival will be held from April 30 to May 2 in Moscow as well as in more than 50 cities of Russia and the world.

The festival will feature various themes and genres of documentary films.