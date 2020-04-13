Growing fears of hidden death toll at care homes

Reports that thirteen residents of a care home in County Durham have died after displaying symptoms consistent with coronavirus, have raised fears of a hidden outbreak in the UK’s expansive care home network, Press TV reported.

This report is concerning because the British government only counts coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals as part of the official death count.

That means coronavrius-related deaths in care homes and residential homes are not being officially collated, thus contributing to a potentially significant under-counting of the overall death toll.

According to the report by academics based at the London School of Economics (LSE) between 42 percent and 57 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Italy, Spain, France, Ireland and Belgium have taken place in care homes.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), as of 2019 there were 17,000 nursing and residential care homes in England, housing 400,000 people, with one in seven residents aged 85 or over.

The sheer scale of the care home network in England and the rest of the UK indicate that the true coronavirus-related death toll in Britain is significantly higher than what the official statistics suggest.