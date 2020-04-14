RSS
0829 GMT April 14, 2020

News ID: 267666
Published: 0724 GMT April 14, 2020

'Medibot' to do rounds on Malaysian virus wards

MOHD RASFAN/AFP

Malaysian scientists have created a barrel-shaped robot on wheels that they hope will make the rounds on hospital wards to check on coronavirus patients, reducing health workers' risk of infection.

"Medibot" is a 1.5-meter-tall white robot, equipped with a camera and screen via which patients can communicate remotely with medics, AFP reported.

The invention, built by scientists at the International Islamic University Malaysia, is also fitted with a device to check patients' temperatures remotely.

It is aimed at helping nurses and doctors working on the wards with social distancing, Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, a member of the team behind the invention, said.

It cost about 15,000 ringgit ($3,500) to develop, and the university plans to trial it soon in their own private hospital, which does not treat virus patients, said Zulkifli.

If that proves a success, the scientists hope it can be used in government hospitals where people with COVID-19 are sent.

Robots are being used worldwide in the fight against the coronavirus, which has killed over 110,000 people worldwide.

They are being increasingly relied on as fast, efficient, contagion-proof champions in the war against the virus.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Medibot
coronavirus
Malaysia
