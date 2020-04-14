RSS
0830 GMT April 14, 2020

News ID: 267671
Published: 0759 GMT April 14, 2020

Alligator removed from middle of busy road

Alligator removed from middle of busy road
Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Emergency responders in Georgia, the US, teamed up to relocate a large alligator that decided to block traffic by taking in the Sun in the middle of a busy road.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said officers from its animal enforcement unit worked together with deputies and Macon-Bibb firefighters when the gator was reported sunning itself in the middle of Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard in Macon, UPI wrote.

The sheriff's office shared video showing the responders lifting the alligator out of the road.

The traffic hazard alligator was safely relocated to Bond Swamp, the sheriff's office said.

 
   
