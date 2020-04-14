RSS
News ID: 267672
Published: 0804 GMT April 14, 2020

Rusty knife embedded in man’s head for 26 years after being mugged

ASIAWIRE

A surgeon has removed a rusty knife from a man’s head which was embedded there for 26 years.

The four-inch blade had been there since he was violently mugged in 1994. 

In 2012, the patient, 76, named only as Duorijie sought medical attention after he began suffering from a chronic headache, metro.co.uk reported. 

But the knife was kept in his head because it was believed to pose a threat to his life if he had it removed.

It was finally taken out at Shandong Qianfoshan Hospital in China, which described the case as a miracle

Images supplied by the facility in Jinan, capital city of Shandong Province, showed the intact fruit knife blade retrieved from the back of goatherd Duorijies head. 

Duorijie, who is from the rural county of Haiyan in Chinas northwestern Qinghai Province, underwent two procedures on April 2 and 8.

   
