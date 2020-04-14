Ghosts' clad in bed sheets scare people into sticking to coronavirus lockdown

Volunteers are dressing up as ghosts and lurking at night to scare people into sticking to coronavirus lockdowns in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Wearing white bed sheets, the 'ghosts' have been seen jumping out at unsuspecting passersby in dark streets, standing on top of vehicles in deserted car parks and sitting on benches in public spaces, mirror.co.uk reported.

It is one of the most bizarre measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, but it reflects an age-old superstition in parts of Southeast Asia.

Known as ‘pocong’, the ghostly figures are typically wrapped in white shrouds with powdered faces and kohl-rimmed eyes, and they represent the trapped souls of the dead.

Kepuh Village, on Java Island has deployed a cast of ‘ghosts' to patrol the streets and promote social distancing.

Anjar Pancaningtyas, head of a youth group that coordinated with police, said: "We wanted to be different and create a deterrent effect because 'pocong' are spooky and scary."

But when they first started appearing this month they had the opposite effect.

Instead of keeping people in they brought them out to catch a glimpse of the apparitions.

The organizers have since changed tack, launching surprise pocong patrols, with village volunteers playing the part of the ghosts.

President Joko Widodo has resisted a national lockdown to curb the coronavirus, instead urging people to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

But with the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in Asia after China, some communities, such as Kepuh Village, have decided to take measures into their own hands, imposing the ghostly patrols, lockdowns and restricting movement in and out of their village.

Village head Priyadi said: "Residents still lack awareness about how to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease.

"They want to live like normal so it is very difficult for them to follow the instruction to stay at home."