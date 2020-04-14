Africa tourism industry could be in for protracted slump

There will be a slump in tourism across Africa — including the North African countries — before people are confident enough to go abroad again. So said former World Bank vice president and Poverty Reduction and Economic Management director Otaviano Canuto, who sat in a webinar panel hosted by Instituto Brasil África (IBRAF). “Economic Cooperation amid COVID-19: Impacts and reactions to the pandemic in Africa” also featured Ibraf chair João Bosco Monte and former Guinea-Bissau foreign minister Maria Nobre Cabral.

The panelists discussed how the pandemic is impacting African economies. “The countries need to minimize their problems. Coronavirus will also impact tourism, and Africa needs help in the form of fiscal measures. Tourists aren’t going anywhere, and things are bound to get worse,” said Cabral, anba.com reported.

Questioned about the industry outlook in countries like Egypt, Mauritania and Morocco, Canuto explained that the solution could be in seeking out benefits from public and private organizations, because it will be a long time before activity picks back up. “Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa countries whose revenue habitually originates from tourism will no longer be able to rely on that until people are confident that coronavirus is no longer a problem,” he said.

Canuto believes countries must focus on health care to tackle what he called a big glow to people’s confidence. “Let’s be realistic. What we need to do is help these countries manage themselves and cushion the blow of the crisis among the poorest,” he said. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by April 8 there were 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa. Egypt— the first in the continent to report a case — has 1,065 cases and 159 deaths at this point.

Cabral said this is a global challenge that’s affecting developing and developed countries alike. “The world will never be the same,” she said.

Questioned about self-isolation policies, Canuto warned that action must be taken right now. “The cities where people self-isolated did better [in containing the pandemic]. On the other hand, people can’t self-isolate at their own expense. You need to provide credit and support to the states within the country. This is a catastrophe, and you need to make people safe so they can go through it. What scares me is the adoption of self-isolation policies without any support to the poor,” he said, noting that in countries like Brazil, where informal labor is widespread, aid is even more crucial.