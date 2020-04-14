Iran: Coronavirus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one month.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were recorded in the past day, bringing the overall toll to 4,683.

“Unfortunately, we lost 98 of our compatriots infected with the disease... but after a month of waiting, this is the first day that the death toll has been double figures,” he told a televised news conference.

“We hope that this path will continue with your ongoing cooperation” in observing health guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, he added.

Jahanpour said another 1,574 people were found to have been infected with the virus.

That took the overall number of infections in Iran’s outbreak to 74,877, he said, adding that 48,129 of those hospitalized had recovered and been discharged.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said Monday new cases of coronavirus infections and deaths from the viral outbreak have been declining across most of the country's 31 provinces.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the new coronavirus. It announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19 – the deaths of two people in the holy city of Qom.

The government of President Hassan Rouhani has struggled to contain the outbreak that began nearly two months ago.

It shut schools and universities, postponed major events and imposed a range of other restrictions, but it has stopped short of ordering lockdowns.

The government has stressed the importance of striking a balance between the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus and getting the economy back on track.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Monday said Iran will protect its people from the economic impact of the respiratory disease.

Rouhani announced last week that "low-risk" businesses would be allowed to reopen in order to protect Iran's sanctions-hit economy.

The move took effect on Saturday outside Tehran and it is set to be implemented in the capital a week later.

Businesses and services seen as high-risk, including theaters, swimming pools, saunas, beauty salons, shopping centers and restaurants, have yet to reopen.

AFP, Reuters and Press TV contributed to this story.