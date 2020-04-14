AL sends letters to world leaders on dangerous situation in Palestine

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit sent letters on Monday to world leaders on the dangerous situation in the Palestinian lands in light of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and Israeli occupation and its control of Al-Quds, according to a statement released by the AL.

The letters were sent to the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, the foreign ministers of the US, Russia, France, Britain, China and Germany, in addition to the high representative of the EU for foreign policy and security policy, egypttoday.com reported.

Abul Gheit warned against the dangerous policies adopted by Israeli leaders, especially the Likud Party, to take advantage of the current global situation related to the outbreak of coronavirus to expand settlements in the Palestinian territories.

Emboldened by the US government’s all-out support, Israel has stepped up its settlement construction activities in the occupied territories in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

The resolution, approved in December 2016, states that Israel’s establishment of “settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem (Al-Quds), has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law”.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Al-Quds.

The AL chief also appealed to international leaders and officials to use utmost efforts to hold Israel accountable for its policies to prevent the health, social and economic repercussions in the Palestinian lands and refugee camps because of the coronavirus epidemic spread, the statement added.

Arab League also last week sought intervention of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to protect Palestinians in Israeli prisons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to Director General of ICRC Robert Mardini on April 6, Abul Gheit highlighted the danger of infection posed to 5000 Palestinian prisoners, reported Egypt’s official news agency MENA.

The prisoners included elderly, sick and those with low immunity, he said, urging Mardini to work for their release.

Underlining that Tel Aviv had released some Israelis, but has excluded Palestinian prisoners, the AL head said that this amounted to violating international law and human rights.

According to official Palestinian sources, there are 5,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 700 patients and 230 children, Anadolu Agency wrote.

With 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Palestine as of Monday, the Palestinian Authority is struggling to cope with the pandemic with its limited resources and weak health-care system, aljazeera.com reported.