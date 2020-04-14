Zarif: Significant progress made in battling virus despite US sanctions

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said late Monday “Iran has made significant progress” in battling the novel coronavirus outbreak as the country is subject to US tough sanctions.

“Despite US sanctions, Iran has made significant progress in fighting the pandemic, thanks to its human & scientific resources, and friends abroad,” Zarif tweeted Monday night.

The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 when US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Iranian officials have said the sanctions have hampered efforts to combat a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Tehran has rejected Washington’s offer of humanitarian assistance but has repeatedly urged it to lift sanctions if it wants to help Iran to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran has requested a $5-billion emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund to battle the outbreak. But the US, which effectively holds a veto at the IMF, has signaled it has no intention of allowing the loan.

Washington has allegedly claimed that Tehran might use the funds to compensate the losses that have been brought about by the sanctions.

In his Twitter post, Zarif said the COVID-19 pandemic was an "opportunity" for the United States to quit its addiction to sanctions, but Washington missed the chance and became more infamous among Iranians.

"COVID-19 was opportunity for US to kick its addiction to sanctions," he wrote. "Instead, it will now live in infamy in the memory of our people."

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday Iran has handled the coronavirus outbreak better than Europe and the United States, adding in fighting the virus, the Iranian people resisted well and assisted each other.

"This is an honor for all, for all our loved ones and people. Yes, our situation is relatively good in the fight against the disease and the dangerous virus, and our situation is better in comparison with some countries,” he said.

Press TV, Reuters and AFP contributed to this story.