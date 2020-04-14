RSS
Published: 0211 GMT April 14, 2020

AFC extends postponement of all matches, competitions

AFC extends postponement of all matches, competitions
IMAGO IMAGES

Following the continued preventive measures and travel restrictions put in place by several governments, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided on Tuesday to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice.

As one of the first confederations in world football to undertake precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the latest decision reinforces the AFC’s commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, participating teams, officials, fans and all stakeholders, the-afc.com wrote.

The AFC has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and had earlier postponed its matches in March and April after holding a series of emergency meetings in Delhi, Doha, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.

The AFC will also continue to engage and consult with the participating member associations in the AFC club competitions and will explore all possible options in order to complete the 2020 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup group stages.

 

 

 

   
