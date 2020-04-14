Iran, Tajikistan discuss expansion of cultural ties

Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad-Taqi Saberi and Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan Zulfiya Davlatzoda on Tuesday reviewed ways of boosting cultural ties.

Congratulating the appointment of Davlatzoda as the new culture minister, the Iranian envoy voiced his country’s readiness for developing ties in all fields, particularly culture, according to IRNA.

Holding cultural weeks, dispatching cultural and artistic delegations to participate in book fairs of both sides, paying a visit to the cultural and historical centers of Iran and Tajikistan as well as holding joint exhibitions could be the areas of mutual cooperation, he noted.

Referring to Iran’s support for Tajikistan in the international arena, Saberi said Iran supported the Tajik Republic’s proposal to register the 5,500th anniversary of the founding of the ancient city of Sarzam in the UNESCO International Days and is ready to inscribe cultural heritage of the two countries in international forums in the future.

The Tajik minister, for her part, stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country to recognize Tajikistan's independence in 1992.

She added that both sides have numerous cultural commonalities that could be effective in bilateral relations.