IMIDRO: Annual steel ingot production capacity to rise by 3.2m tons by March

Iran’s annual steel ingot production capacity is expected to increase by 3.2 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (which started on March 20) once the production units of four provincial projects become operational.

According to figures by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), $793 million will be invested in the construction of the units, IRNA reported.

In 2006, the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade began implementation of eight steel projects. After handing over one of the plans to the domestic private sector, the remaining seven projects remained incomplete due financial problems.

Since 2013, however, the Iranian government has resumed implementation of the projects.

This year, steel production units of four projects in the provinces of Fars (southern Iran), Khuzestan (southwestern Iran), East Azarbaijan (northwestern Iran) and South Khorasan (northeastern Iran) are predicted to come on stream.

On the agenda of each unit is production of 800,000 tons of steel billet and bloom per year. A total of $253 million will be invested in Fars Province’s project and the plans in Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan and South Khorasan provinces each will receive $180 million in funds.

Last year, $180 million were invested in a steel project, one of the remaining seven plans, in the western Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari for production of 800,000 tons of slab per annum.

In addition, $134 million were invested in a steel project in the central province of Kerman aimed at producing 800,000 tons of sponge iron per year and $119 million were allocated to the completion of a plan in South Khorasan Province for annual production of the same amount of sponge iron.

Iran’s total annual steel production capacity stands at over 35 million tons. Last year, however, the country produced close to 25 million tons of the metal. In the year to March 2021, the country’s annual steel output is expected to exceed 30 million tons.

In the previous year, Iran was expected to export 10 million tons of steel. The country is predicted to increase its annual overseas sales of the metal to between 15 million tons and 20 million tons by 2025, while raising its production capacity to 55 million tons per year.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade announced the country had produced close to 22 million tons of steel ingots in the 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year ending March 19, indicating a 5.2-percent growth year-on-year.

The figure stood at 20.6 million tons in the same period of the preceding year.

Iran is among the world’s top 10 steel producers and is expected to climb to seventh place in the global ranking by 2025.

In addition, the country produced close to 19 million tons of steel products during March 2019-February 2020, showing a year-on-year increase of 5.5 percent. Iran had produced 17.88 million tons of the same products in the same duration a year ago.

During this period, Iran’s copper cathode output surpassed 226,000 tons, up 0.8 percent compared to the figure for the same time span of the preceding year, which was 225,000 tons.

WSA report

In addition, figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA) in late march showed that Iranian steelmakers cast over 5.6 million tons of crude steel during the first two months of 2020, posting a year-on-year growth of 40.5 percent. The figure stood at 3.99 million tons in the same duration of 2019.

Iran produced 2.71 million tons of crude steel in February, showing a 34.3-percent rise compared to the figure for the same month of 2019, which was 2.02 million tons.

Iran produced 31.9 million tons of crude steel in 2019, according to figures released by WSA in January.