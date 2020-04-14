RSS
0526 GMT April 14, 2020

News ID: 267701
Published: 0427 GMT April 14, 2020

Serbia ready to help Iran in its fight against coronavirus

Serbia ready to help Iran in its fight against coronavirus

President of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojkovic said Serbia is ready to support Iran in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak, expressing confidence that Iran would successfully overcome the crisis.

Gojkovic made the remarks in a message to her Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Iran is among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak in the world. It has lost more than 4,000 of its people because of the spread of disease in the country.

The Serbian official expressed confidence that Iran would successfully overcome the coronavirus crisis.  

Gojkovic also expressed hope that Iran and Serbia would strengthen their cooperation in line with the interests of both sides.

In her message, she also wished good health for the Iranian Parliament speaker who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2 and is in quarantine, receiving medical treatment.

Symbols of Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, including House of Representatives, big bridges and buildings across the city were illuminated in the three colors of the Iranian flag to express solidarity with the country's people in the fight against coronavirus.

The European country has also hit by the novel coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives in European countries.

As of Sunday, Serbia has 3,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths, according to the Serbian health centers.

 

 

   
