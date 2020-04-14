Global coronavirus cases near 2m, confirmed deaths approach 120,000

SE Asia leaders meet by video on pandemic

VNA VIA AP This image taken in Hanoi, Vietnam, shows a monitor screen of ASEAN leaders attending the Special ASEAN summit on COVID-19 online, on April 14, 2020. Counterclockwise from top left: ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi, Thai President Prayut Chan-ocha, Singaporean President Lee Hsien Loong, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos PM Thongloun Sisoulith, Cambodian PM Hun Sen, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc are seen in the photo.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world was approaching 2 million on Tuesday, with nearly 120,000 confirmed deaths, according to data compiled by the US Johns Hopkins University, as in Southeast Asia, leaders linked up by video to plot a strategy to overcome the virus crisis.

In the US, the recorded death toll topped 23,500, according to NBC News' tally.

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump used the daily White House coronavirus briefing to air his grievances, telling reporters that "everything we did was right," nbcnews.com reported.

Lockdown measures in Europe

Italy – the hardest-hit country in Europe – slightly eased some restrictions Tuesday, allowing bookstores and shops selling children's clothing to reopen. However, in neighboring France, President Emmanuel Macron said the lockdown would extend until May 11.

Austria cautiously eased confinement measures Tuesday as the virus deaths appeared to start leveling off in several hard-hit countries, though the world's top health body, the World Health Organization, reignited warnings against lifting lockdowns too fast.

Austria followed Spain in slowly reopening some sectors, AFP reported.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Germany has also "stabilized", the public health chief, Lothar Wieler, said Tuesday, as politicians prepare for talks on when to end the lockdown measures used to slow the disease's spread.

By midnight, 125,098 people in Europe's most populous country had tested positive for coronavirus, according to Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) data.

More than half – around 68,000 – went on to recover, while almost 3,000 have died.

ASEAN virtual summit

Forced apart by the coronavirus pandemic, Southeast Asian leaders linked up by video Tuesday to plot a strategy to overcome the crisis that has threatened their economies and kept millions of people in their homes under lockdowns, AP reported.

The 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held further talks later in the day, also through video conferencing, with their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea, who expressed support in helping ASEAN fight the coronavirus. Vietnam, ASEAN’s leader this year, has postponed an in-person gathering tentatively to June.

“It is in these grim hours that the solidarity of the ASEAN community shines like a beacon in the dark,” Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in an opening speech.

Containment efforts have placed the pandemic “actually under control,” Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in an opening speech, warning against complacency, with a number of member countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines, fearing spikes in infections after large-scale testing is conducted.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the pandemic has had a severe impact on the global economy, but he told fellow leaders that their countries have jointly confronted past crises and have braced for contingencies.

In China, where the outbreak first reared its head and the government says it has largely curbed the spread of the virus, officials announced scores of new imported infections.

Tuesday’s summit included discussions on a regional stockpile of medical equipment for emergencies and establishing a regional fund for combating the pandemic.