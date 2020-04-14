Iranians shine at Global Music Awards

Iranian vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad won a Gold Medal at the 2020 Global Music Awards for the piece ‘Az Sharm Dar Hejab’.

The Iranian artist who is the first in the country to get this medal is among the top nine recipients of the award, IRNA reported.

The musical composition was made based on a poem by the great Persian poet Hafez.

The other gold medal winners of the event were Geo Hong and Issam Rafeas (China), Serufusa (Uganda and the UK), Ruth Maria Rossel (Germany), Douglas Knehans (the US), Suzanne Teng and Gilbert Levy (the US), Benedetta Orsi (the US and Italy), Duo Manibe' (Italy), and Nada Kolundzija (Serbia).

Iranian composers Ahmad Mirmasoumi and Shahin Yousefzamani also won a Silver Medal for ‘Caressing the Moments’ and a Bronze Medal for ‘Morning,’ respectively.

Masoud Rezaei won a Silver Medal in the previous edition of the festival.

Established in 2011, the Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition which celebrates independent musicians. It is widely recognized by industry insiders as giving legitimacy to highly talented artists. The program is recognized as music’s golden seal of approval.