RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0527 GMT April 14, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267706
Published: 0457 GMT April 14, 2020

Iranians shine at Global Music Awards

Iranians shine at Global Music Awards

Iranian vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad won a Gold Medal at the 2020 Global Music Awards for the piece ‘Az Sharm Dar Hejab’.

The Iranian artist who is the first in the country to get this medal is among the top nine recipients of the award, IRNA reported.

The musical composition was made based on a poem by the great Persian poet Hafez.

The other gold medal winners of the event were Geo Hong and Issam Rafeas (China), Serufusa (Uganda and the UK), Ruth Maria Rossel (Germany), Douglas Knehans (the US), Suzanne Teng and Gilbert Levy (the US), Benedetta Orsi (the US and Italy), Duo Manibe' (Italy), and Nada Kolundzija (Serbia).

Iranian composers Ahmad Mirmasoumi and Shahin Yousefzamani also won a Silver Medal for ‘Caressing the Moments’ and a Bronze Medal for ‘Morning,’ respectively.

Masoud Rezaei won a Silver Medal in the previous edition of the festival.

Established in 2011, the Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition which celebrates independent musicians. It is widely recognized by industry insiders as giving legitimacy to highly talented artists. The program is recognized as music’s golden seal of approval.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Global Music Awards
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0965 sec