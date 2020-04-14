RSS
0527 GMT April 14, 2020

Published: 0500 GMT April 14, 2020

Bahraini pilgrims stranded in Iran to go back home

Bahrain’s Gulf Air has made its first flight to Iran on April 14 to return home Bahraini passengers stranded in Iran due to the suspension of flights amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Mehr News Agency reported.

This is the first direct flight between the two countries, whose relations have been tense for nearly 4 years.

Bahrain's authorities have suspended the flights of the stranded Bahraini pilgrims in Iran after the outbreak of COVID-19 in multiple Iranian cities.

This decision was declared following the diagnosis of 77 passengers out of the 165 who were on the first flight, with coronavirus.

Nearly 1,300 Bahrainis were stuck in Iran for more than one month before Bahrain's decision to start their evacuation.

Bahraini authorities have banned the entry of their citizens from Iran to Bahrain. In fact, some believe that they are evading responsibilities towards their nationals by pursuing this strange and unprecedented policy. However, many countries around the world have returned their nationals from other regions.

 

   
