0903 GMT April 14, 2020

Published: 0532 GMT April 14, 2020

Iran’s International Puppet Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Iran’s International Puppet Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Iran’s 18th International Puppet Festival, also known as the Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was scheduled to take part from July 31 to August 8; a new date has yet to be set for the event, ifilmtv.com reported.

Last month, Mitra Karimkhani, the director of the secretariat of the 18th edition of the festival, said 366 works had applied to take part in the event by the February 22 deadline.

Puppet show director Golzar Mohammadi, who was the secretary of the 2020 puppet festival, died in her home in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj in March after months of suffering from cancer. She was 42.

The festival aims to pave the way for the quantitative and qualitative growth of puppet shows, and to create a platform for exchanging experiences.

 

 

   
