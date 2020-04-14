RSS
0903 GMT April 14, 2020

News ID: 267710
Published: 0539 GMT April 14, 2020

Iran’s film ‘Exist’ to go on screen in Turkey

Iran’s film ‘Exist’ to go on screen in Turkey

Iranian short film, ‘Exist,’ is slated to go on screen at the International Environmental Short Film Festival in Turkey.

Directed by Payam Shadnia, the short film will be in the competition program of the 18th edition of the Turkish film event, ifilmtv.com reported.

Leila Daman and Mohsen Chahshouri are the cast members of ‘Exist’.

The short has already attended a number of film events including the Golden Tree International Documentary Film Festival in Germany, Tehran International Short Film Festival and Mowj National Short Film Festival in Iran.

The Turkish festival is the first and only environmentally themed short film event in the country. It is based in Bakirkoy, Istanbul, but it will have short programs in various cities.

The latest edition of the festival was scheduled for April 15-30, but due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been postponed to a later date yet to be announced.

 

 

   
‘Exist’
Turkey
IranDaily
 
