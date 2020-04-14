Army Day honored, observing solidarity of Army, IRGC

On the eve of the Army Day being honored on 29 Farvardin every year, the General Staff of the Armed Forces observed the solidarity and comprehensive synergy of the Armed Forces including the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Iran Press reported.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a statement that the Ground Forces have special importance in the Army as a pivotal force and has been effective, key and role-playing in all strategic and sensitive expeditions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces stressed that the historical memory of the revolutionary and zealous nation of Islamic Iran is full of passionate and proud scenes on which the great and historic epic and the sacrifices of the heroic personnel of the Army of the Islamic Republic shine.