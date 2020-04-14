‘Little Mermaid’, ‘Lion King’ animator Ann Sullivan dies at 91 of coronavirus

Ann Sullivan, veteran animator who worked on a host of the biggest movies, died at the age of 91.

Sullivan worked on classic movies including ‘The Little Mermaid’ in 1989 and the original ‘Lion King’ in 1994, Yahoo News wrote.

She is the third resident of the Woodland Hills retirement home in Los Angeles, run by the Motion Picture and Television Fund, to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

Born in Fargo, North Dakota, Sullivan began working in the 1950s, in the studio's animation paint lab, before leaving to have a family.

She then returned to the industry in 1973, first working for Hanna Barbera, and then once again at Disney.

Once back at the Mouse House, she worked on ‘Oliver & Company’, ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘The Prince and the Pauper’, ‘The Pagemaster’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Pocahontas’, ‘Hercules’, ‘Tarzan’, ‘Fantasia 2000’, ‘Lilo & Stitch’, ‘The Emperor's New Groove’ and ‘Treasure Planet’.

She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

80-year-old actor Allen Garfield, another resident at the home, died last week.