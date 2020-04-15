RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1206 GMT April 15, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267720
Published: 0622 GMT April 15, 2020

Couple united in intensive care so they can celebrate 50th anniversary

Couple united in intensive care so they can celebrate 50th anniversary
ROBERTA FERRETTI/NEWSFLASH
This elderly couple with coronavirus has celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with the help of staff in an Italian intensive care unit.

An elderly couple with coronavirus was able to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary together in intensive care after medics organized a party to mark the occasion. Sandra, 71, and Giancarlo, 73, held hands as they lay side by side at the Murri Hospital in Fermo, located in Italy’s eastern region of Marche.

Roberta Ferretti, a reanimation nurse in the hospital, found out that the couple was due to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and worked with other medical staff to arrange a party, metro.co.uk reported. 

She told local media: “Sandra cried a lot, not for herself, she was worried about her husband. He told me how much he still loved her, after so many years. When I found out that it was their anniversary, I thought they had to celebrate it.”

The party only lasted 10 minutes and photos of the gathering show medics in full protective gear surrounding the couple and making love hearts with their hands. 

Nurse Ferretti added: “We put the 50 candle on a small cake because you cannot light it near oxygen, we played the Wedding March, they had their beds together and they held hands, with the little strength they still have.

“It was an amazing moment, very beautiful, those minutes alone pay us for all the sacrifice we have made these days. He kept repeating how much he loves her, we broke into tears. In the air, you could feel the love you chase your whole life.” 

Lusisanna Cola, the head of the intensive care unit, said: “I only push my cooperators to always see the person and the patient and use their identity and their history as support for their recovery. Sometimes, a miracle happens, like in this case.”

The couples children, Gianluca and Andrea, were reportedly sent a photo of the celebration and thanked the staff, saying: “We have received a fantastic gift. Our parents were born to be together, they are an old fashioned couple, that which do not exist anymore.” 

Local media said the couple is now out of intensive care and set to be discharged together. 

Italy has so far registered 159,516 coronavirus cases, with 20,465 deaths. 

Nurse Ferretti said: “I really hope people keep staying at home.”

 
   
KeyWords
Couple
anniversary
celebrate
intensive care
Italy
Murri Hospital
hospital
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 2/0570 sec