1206 GMT April 15, 2020

0627 GMT April 15, 2020

American grandma delivers 300 Easter baskets to children in need

American grandma delivers 300 Easter baskets to children in need
KEVIN CAMPBELL/WSOCTV

The novel coronavirus pandemic couldn't stop one former truck driver and children’s minister from delivering 300 Easter meals and baskets for children in need in Charlotte, North Carolina, the US.

Renee Brown, now a childrens author, partnered with Charlotte community activist Charles Robinson for the special Easter Sunday delivery that all came together from a Facebook post, according to goodmorningamerica.com.

ٖDue to coronavirus shutting down schools and homeless food shelters, Robinson, who runs an organization called Community Hub, has been feeding hundreds of children three meals a day, and posted on Facebook about needing to find a kitchen to continue his work.

According to Robinson, coronavirus shutdowns have made many families food insecure in the Charlotte area, but the community has come together to rally around those who need meals the most. Some families are currently living in motel rooms, Robinson said, due to a major housing crisis as well.

"God has blessed us with a lot of love and community support. The favor of God rests on us and the donations have come in and we've managed to work and love and feed the community. Charlottes really coming together," said Robinson.

 
   
