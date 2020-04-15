Some European nations ease pandemic rules, but move warily

Slowly, tentatively, a handful of European countries began lifting constraints on daily life this week for the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis, providing an early litmus test of whether Western democracies can gingerly restart their economies and restore basic freedoms without reviving the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s crisis, reopened some bookshops and children’s clothing stores. Spain allowed workers to return to factories and construction sites, despite a daily death toll that remains over 500. Austria allowed thousands of hardware and home improvement stores to reopen, as long as workers and customers wore masks, The New York Times reported.

In Denmark, elementary schoolteachers readied classrooms so young children could return to school on Wednesday, while in the Czech Republic, a restless public relished the reopening of sports centers and some shops.

When Lukas Zachoval, a sales manager in the Czech Republic, lost a tennis match to his father this week — in a 6-4, 6-3 drubbing — defeat had seldom tasted sweeter. After all, it was his first match since the Czech government began lifting sweeping restrictions on society, including a ban on communal sports, that had been in place for nearly a month.

“I cannot live without sports,” Zachoval explained.

The easing of the lockdowns was watched with interest and trepidation across Europe and beyond, and posed profound and knotty questions.

“How much are we willing to pay in order to save people’s lives?” asked Jana Puglierin, director of the Berlin office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, an independent research group.

“And when do we do more damage — when we keep the lockdown in place, or when we open it up early?”

The fledgling, country-by-country loosening, enacted without any coordination between nations, underscored the absence of any common agreement, or even understanding, about the challenge of keeping economies alive while stemming the disease. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the global economy is headed for its worst performance since the Great Depression.

A similar debate over how to reopen society is taking place in the United States, where President Donald Trump has insisted that he “calls the shots” on the matter, prompting objections from the leaders of several states. Trump, himself under fire and his poll numbers falling as the dispute intensified, said Tuesday that he would halt funding to the World Health Organization, which he accused of making mistakes that allowed the virus to spread.

As the slow, piecemeal approach in Europe suggests, restrictions on daily life will probably not end in one clean break. Instead, people can expect a series of staggered interventions and loosening, probably over a period of weeks or months, if not considerably longer.

“At the start of the crisis, many people had the feeling that we could shut down Denmark for two to three weeks and then we could reopen, free of the virus,” said Peter Munk Christiansen, head of political science at Aarhus University in Denmark.

“But there’s been a gradual realization that that won’t happen,” he said.

“People accept we have to have a gradual opening, and also that this won’t have gone away by the summer. It will stay here perhaps for years.”