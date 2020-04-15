Physically active older veterans fall more, but hurt themselves less

Active older veterans fall more often than their more sedentary peers who never served in the armed forces, but they’re less likely to injure themselves when they do, said a University of Michigan researcher.

A new study by Geoffrey Hoffman, U-M assistant professor of nursing, compared risks of non-injury falls and fall-related injuries in veterans and nonveteran populations, including whether risks differed according to physical activity and age. Historically, veterans are more physically active than nonveterans, news.umich.edu reported.

Using data from 11,841 veterans and 36,710 nonveterans in the 2006-2015 waves of the Health and Retirement Study at the U-M Institute for Social Research, the study found that veterans had 11 more non-injury falls but 28 percent fewer injurious falls than nonveterans.

“The inference is that being active puts you at more risk for a fall, but if you are more active/in shape, the fall is more likely to be a minor one and not a serious one resulting in injury,” Hoffman said. “A worthwhile trade-off, arguably.”

While the risk of non-injury falls increased more with age for veterans than for nonveterans, physical activity was more protective against a non-injury fall for veterans. Hoffman said that because veterans are nearly 100 percent male, there’s not enough data to definitively state if the findings apply to all physically active men, or just veterans.

This research is important because as people age, it’s critical to find a good, healthy balance between physical activity and fall risk, Hoffman said.

“Personally, I’d rather not be the older adult who feels it’s best to always sit on my couch because I’m too afraid of having a fall, so that when I do fall, it’s really serious,” he said.

Lack of physical activity carries both emotional and physiological health risks for older adults, including metabolic problems like diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, and social isolation and depression.

Hoffman said older adults reap the benefits of physical activity from when they were younger, but veterans may benefit even more. It could be that vets have accumulated “health capital” from active lifestyles, including military training and activities while younger. There was also evidence that, even among active older adults, veterans are still more active than nonveterans.