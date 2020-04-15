UK economy could shrink by 35% with 2m job losses, warns OBR

Britain’s economy could shrink by 35 percent this spring and unemployment soar by more than two million due to the coronavirus crisis, the government’s independent economics forecaster has warned.

In a stark assessment of the economic fallout from COVID-19 as lockdown measures bring much of the country to a standstill, the Office for Budget Responsibility said that gross domestic product (GDP) could plunge by more than a third in the second quarter of the year and by 13 percent for 2020 as a whole, according to the Guardian.

Sounding the alarm that the immediate hit to living standards could be worse than the initial shock of the 2008 financial crisis, it said joblessness could hit 10 percent by the end of June and government borrowing this year would increase at the fastest pace since the second world war.

After a decade of steady job creation to drive unemployment to its lowest rate since the mid-1970s before the coronavirus hit, such an increase in people losing their jobs would return the country to levels last recorded in the early 1990s recession, when Britain crashed out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism.

The OBR analysis came as countries around the world try to devise exit strategies from lockdown conditions despite a rising global death toll.

With business activity and social life effectively brought to a coordinated standstill in most of the developed world, the International Monetary Fund also warned on Tuesday of an economic slump unparalleled since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

In its half-yearly forecasts, the IMF said the ‘Great Lockdown’ could cause global GDP to contract by around three percent this year. The Washington-based fund had forecast growth of 3.3 percent this year as recently as three months ago.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s economic counsellor, said the size of the hit to the global economy, uncertainty about the how long the shock would last, and the need to discourage economic activity to contain the virus had to led to a crisis ‘like no other’.

The IMF, which forecast a 2020 drop in UK output of 6.5 percent, also predicted GDP falls of 9.1 percent and 8 percent respectively for Italy and Spain — the two worst-affected European economies from COVID-19 so far — and expects Chinese growth to fall from an expected 6.1 percent to just 1.2 percent, its lowest level in decades.

Gopinath warned the declines could be far larger: “Much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely.”

The OBR’s gloomy outlook for the UK was published after the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, warned the country could remain in lockdown for at least another month. The OBR said: “The longer the period of economic disruption lasts, the more likely it is that the economy’s future potential output will be scarred.”

In a grim assessment that depends heavily on how long ministers decide to keep the lockdown measures in place, the OBR scenario assumed that tight controls would be maintained for three months, followed by a further three months when they are only partially lifted.

The watchdog said it was not attempting to predict what ministers would ultimately decide. Warning that there was a high degree of uncertainty, it said the hit to jobs and growth could be plausibly greater or smaller.

Offering a degree of optimism as the outlook worsens, the OBR said the economy could quickly snap back from the deepest crash in more than a century, with GDP recovering to its pre-virus levels as quickly as the end of this year.