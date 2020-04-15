Iran’s device can help detect coronavirus in seconds

Virus deaths below 100 for second day

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday put on display a device that enables the detection and diagnosis of the new coronavirus within a 100-meter radius in just seconds.

The technology can detect infected surfaces and diagnose individuals who carry the pathogen within five seconds.

Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the elite IRGC force, described the development as a “novel and singular scientific advancement.”

The device, Salami explained, generates a magnetic field that screens its surroundings, and is fitted with an antenna that points in the direction of infected targets upon detecting them.

Describing its plus points, the commander added that the technology eliminates the need for blood samples. It can also be handled remotely from its targets.

These features make the device a suitable choice for mass screening, Salami noted, adding the detection of infected surfaces will make it possible to avoid unnecessary disinfection.

“This is an amazing scientific technique that has been tested across various hospitals,” the commander said, adding that the device’s accuracy rate stands at above 80 percent.

“The technology could set the basis for the detection of all kinds of viruses,” he added.

Iranian defense forces assigned all their relevant resources to the fight against the viral outbreak after its emergence in the country in February.

Among other things, the efforts manifested themselves in biological defense drills as well as the Defense Ministry’s development of testing kits and diversification of its activities to include mass-production of disinfectants.

Death toll below 100

Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday said new deaths from the novel coronavirus remained in double figures for the second day in a row, as the country gradually reopens its sanctions-hit economy.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 94 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 4,777.

Another 1,512 people tested positive for the illness.

That took the total number of infections to 76,389, Jahanpour said, noting that 49,933 of those hospitalized had recovered and been discharged.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the new coronavirus that emerged two months ago.

It shut schools and universities, postponed major events and imposed a range of other restrictions, but it has stopped short of ordering lockdowns.

Iran allowed small businesses outside Tehran to reopen on Saturday and is set to extend the measure to the capital next week.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said Monday new cases of coronavirus infections and deaths from the viral outbreak have been declining across most of the country's 31 provinces.

Press TV and AFP contributed to this story.