Rouhani forecasts positive economic growth

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran will have a good year as all predictions suggest that the country’s economic growth will be positive.

“Despite the enemies' propaganda, all forecasts, including the central bank's forecast, show that this year economic growth and inflation will be better,” Rouhani said during a televised cabinet meeting.

Rouhani said Iran’s economy grew during the last Iranian calendar year that ended March 19 was positive without oil and that the current year the growth will continue.

He also dismissed foreign media propaganda that paints a “dark” picture about Iran to “dishearten” the Iranian nation.

Rouhani said the country expects to produce 14 million tons of wheat by March 2021, adding that the coronavirus outbreak had not hit Iran’s farm sector and Iranians did not need to worry about food supplies.

“Our forecast is some 3.5%-4% increase in agricultural products and we predict production of 14 million tons of wheat during this (Iranian) year,” he said.

“This year our situation is better than previous years. Our people should not be worried about food supply ... We have enough stocks,” he said.

Iranian Agriculture Ministry data published by the country’s media showed Iran had produced nearly 14.5 million tons of wheat in the previous Iranian calendar year, 1.2 million tons more than the year before.

Esmail Esfandiaripour, an adviser to the agriculture minister, said on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic “is not going to affect the wheat harvest in Iran”.

“Iran’s wheat harvest is enough to make the country self-sufficient in the production of this strategic crop for the fifth year in a row,” he said.

Rouhani said Iran’s domestic grain production had been boosted by heavy rainfall that could cover its needs until the next Iranian year, which starts on March 21, 2021.

“We also forecast production of 2.6 million tons of rice and 1.7 million tons of sugar this year,” he said.

Facing a further hit to its finances with the collapse in oil prices on top of US sanctions, Iran is struggling to shield its economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

US sanctions reimposed since 2018 when Washington exited the country’s 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers have targeted Iranian oil sales and financial activities.

Food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies including animal feeds are exempt. But Iranian authorities say the sanctions have deterred some foreign banks from doing any Iranian business, including deals such as food shipments.

Iran had to close part of its economy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It reopened “low-risk’ businesses on Saturday as the outbreak began to subside

Rouhani and other top officials have argued that the economy must reopen amid diminishing oil and tax revenues coupled with US sanctions on the country.

"We have to fight both the disease and unemployment at the same time," Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Social security fund sells assets

The president also announced the sale of a 10 percent stake in Social Security Organization’s investment arm, known by its Persian acronym SHASTA, on the stock market.

The Tehran Stock Exchange's website put the holding's market capitalization at 688 trillion rials ($4.3 billion) for the offered eight billion shares.

SHASTA is Iran's biggest holding company with stakes in industries as diverse as construction and pharmaceuticals.

The offering is expected to raise a significant amount of cash for the government, without it giving up control to appoint managers and board members.

Reuters, AFP and Tasnim contributed to this story.