UN chief warns of ‘dangerous epidemic of misinformation’ during pandemic

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his recent video message, while describing the impact of the coronavirus as “the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War”, warned about spreading of global “misinfo-demic,” the UN Information Centre (UNIC) reported.

The world is facing "a dangerous epidemic of misinformation" about COVID-19 – and the only vaccine is to reestablish public trust, Guterres said Tuesday.

"Around the world, people are scared. They want to know what to do and where to turn for advice," the UN chief added.

The distortion and willful ignorance of scientific facts is a "poison that is putting even more lives at risk" during the most challenging crisis since the World War II, Guterres said, NPR reported.

With COVID-19 now responsible for more than 197 million cases and 128,445 deaths worldwide, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday, the UN chief announced a new “UN Communications Response initiative” to spread facts and science, countering the scourge of misinformation about the virus.

The UN head called on social media companies to do more to root out harmful and bogus claims about COVID-19. He also said people must be able to put their trust in institutions that are "grounded in responsive, responsible, evidence-based governance and leadership."

“And people must trust and respect each other even during a time of crisis”, Guterres said, calling for governments to preserve human rights.

Massive help called for Africa

Meanwhile , nearly 20 European and African leaders made a joint appeal for a massive international effort to boost Africa’s coronavirus response, saying that “only a global victory that fully includes Africa can bring this pandemic to an end,” AP reported.

The appeal signed by the leaders of France, Ethiopia, Germany, South Africa and other nations, published in the Financial Times, called for dramatic measures that include an immediate moratorium on all debt payments, public and private, until the pandemic is over. It came ahead of a meeting Wednesday by finance ministers of the G20 forum on economic cooperation, which includes the US, China, India and others.

African officials have assertively joined forces in recent days to appeal for billions of dollars in financial assistance and improve their position in the global competition with richer countries for badly needed medical equipment. The African Union has appointed four special envoys to mobilize support and created a platform to help the continent’s 54 countries bulk-buy medical goods at more accessible prices.

While virus cases among Africa’s 1.3 billion people total more than 16,000, health experts have said the continent is weeks behind the US and Europe in the pandemic and the rise in cases looks alarmingly similar to Europe’s.

European measures

The EU will host an online conference on May 4 for governments and organizations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine.

Denmark began reopening schools for younger children on Wednesday after a month-long closure to combat the novel coronavirus, becoming the first country in Europe to do so, AFP reported.

Nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools restarted after they were officially closed on March 17 in an effort to curb the COVID-19 epidemic, though many had shut before then.

Before Denmark, Austria was the first European country to unveil its roadmap for a return to a "new normal".

On Tuesday, it allowed small non-food shops to open up, while maintaining social distancing rules and requiring masks to be worn in shops and on public transport.

Austria plans to keep schools, cafes and restaurants closed until at least mid-May.

The UK’s opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, said on Wednesday that Britain was initially too slow to respond and did not learn quickly enough from other countries, Reuters reported.

Germany will consider easing restrictions on shops from April 20 but extend limits on movement until May 3, sources said.

Moscow introduced a travel permit system to help police its lockdown, a move that initially created traffic jams and long queues of people wanting to use the metro.

Spain and Austria allowed partial returns to work on Tuesday but Britain, France and India extended lockdowns. WHO said countries that ease restrictions should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact.

In Asia

China reported a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, although an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia remained a concern.

The coronavirus has spread rapidly within Singapore’s large migrant worker community.

India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia, with New Delhi partially lifting its bar on exports of the anti-malarial drug.

Pakistan said it would reopen construction activity that provides a lifeline for the largest number of its people after agriculture.

Turkey passed a law that will allow the release of tens of thousands of prisoners to ease overcrowding in jails and protect detainees.