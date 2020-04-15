Minister: Rouhani to inaugurate four major water, electricity projects on Thursday

Domestic Economy Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will inaugurate four major wastewater treatment and electricity generation projects in Tehran on Thursday, said the energy minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Reza Ardakanian added that over $476.19 million have been invested in the plans, IRNA reported.

He noted that the inauguration of the plans is in continuation of a national initiative launched by the Energy Ministry in late September 2019 to implement 227 projects in 31 provinces with $7.85 billion in investments.

The minister noted that the projects include a steam power plant unit and three wastewater treatment facilities.

He said as part of the national initiative, the Energy Ministry’s mechanisms will also be reassessed in the current Iranian calendar year (which started on March 20) in addition to the implementation of projects.

“The reassessment of the mechanisms will involve efforts to guarantee maximum use of available financial and human resources as well as opportunities.”

Ardakanian put the amount of rainfall in the country at 270 millimeters since September 23, 2019, noting that although the figure indicates a 30 percent decline year-on-year, it is 60 millimeters higher than the long-term average.

He said the favorable precipitation in this period will allow us to allocate 30 percent more water to the domestic agricultural sector and has helped increase the water level of 50 wetlands across the country.