Minister: Domestic company to replace Total, CNPC in South Pars project

An Iranian company will continue the development of Phase 11 of the South Pars (SP) Gas Field in southern Iran as the French company Total and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) dropped out of the project, the oil minister announced.

Making the remarks at a Tuesday meeting for planning a surge in domestic production, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh added Iran’s Petropars will complete drilling operations of the phase’s first well in the current Iranian calendar year (which started on March 20), Tasnim News Agency reported.

The oil minister said it is high on the agenda of the administration to fully implement the SP projects, adding that once the development of the 17 phases is completed, the field’s daily gas output would reach 750 million cubic meters.

Zanganeh also said the Oil Ministry plans to help 17 petrochemical plants become operational across the country in the current year, noting that the new plants will produce $6 billion worth of new products.

In July 2017, France’s Total signed a $1-billion deal to develop the South Pars Gas Field in cooperation with China National Petroleum Company (CNPC) and Petropars.

The French company, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 following the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Later, the CNPC formally replaced Total in the project, but it also suspended investment in Iran later in December 2018 under US pressure.

The halt in investment came after four rounds of talks between Chinese officials and senior US authorities who urged CNPC to refrain from injecting fresh financing in Iran.

Shared between Iran and Qatar, South Pars is the world’s largest gas field.