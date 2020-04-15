Klopp, Henderson lead Liverpool tributes to Hillsborough families

Liverpool’s manager, Jürgen Klopp, and captain, Jordan Henderson, have sent messages to all those affected by the Hillsborough disaster but who are unable to gather together to mark the 31st anniversary of the tragedy.

The club has remembered supporters who lost their lives at the FA Cup semifinal with Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989, PA reported.

Liverpool tweeted, “We stand together today as a family to remember the 96 Liverpool fans – men, women and children – who so tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough. We are together in spirit today to offer our love and support on this very difficult day. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Players and club staff will observe a minute’s silence in memory of the 96. Club flags will also be flown at half-mast throughout the day.

“Today is the most significant date for our football club each year,” Klopp said.

“The plan was for us to be together at Anfield but this is not possible; the only thing we can make sure is we are in each other’s thoughts. Believe me you have our thoughts, you have our prayers and most of all you have our love. You’ll never walk alone.”

Henderson said in a video of his own, “Today was a day when as a club we were all supposed to be together at Anfield to honor the lives of 96 people who went to a football match and never came home.

“The fact that we are unable to do so will make this anniversary especially hard for the families and survivors of Hillsborough. I’m not one for making speeches, but on behalf of all the players at Liverpool I just want to let everyone affected know that you are in our thoughts today.

“As ever, we are together in spirit even if we can’t be together in person. You’ll never walk alone.”