IMIDRO: 18 mining projects to come on stream by next March ‎

The implementation of 18 mining projects will be completed in Iran in the current ‎calendar year (which started March 20) with $2.56 billion in investments. ‎

According to figures by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and ‎Renovation Organization ‎‎(IMIDRO)‎‏, of the total number of projects‎, 33 ‏percent ‎pertain to the steel industry, ‏according to IRNA. ‏

The development of the domestic copper industry and providing mines across the country ‎with electricity and road access, each account for a 15-percent share of the projects. ‎

The largest amount of investments ($571 million) is expected to be made in a steel ‎billet production project in the southern province of Hormuzgan, which will be ‎implemented in two phases. The project is aimed at producing 1.2 million tons of ‎billet per year. ‎

The projects are under implementation across 12 provinces. The central province of ‎Semnan is home to the largest number (three) of the plans, followed by Yazd ‎‎(central Iran), East Azarbaijan (northwestern Iran), Khorasan Razavi ‎‎(northeastern Iran) and Kerman (central Iran), each with two projects.‎

The other provinces, each having one project under implementation, are ‎Hormuzgan, Fars (southern Iran), Khuzestan (southwestern Iran), South Khorasan ‎‎(northeastern Iran), Qazvin (northern Iran), West Azarbaijan (northwestern Iran) ‎and Golestan (northern Iran). ‎

Last year, on IMIDRO’s agenda was the implementation of 32 projects with $4.55 ‎billion in investments.‎

IMIDRO and its subsidiaries are expected to complete 104 mining projects by 2023 ‎with investments worth $16.43 billion. ‎

Among the steel projects to be completed this year are production units of four ‎provincial plans that once operational will help increase Iran’s annual steel ingot ‎production capacity by 3.2 million ‎tons. ‎

A total of $793 million will be invested in the ‎construction of the units. ‎

In 2006, the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade began implementation of ‎‎eight steel projects. After handing over one of the plans to the domestic private ‎‎sector, the remaining seven projects remained incomplete due to financial problems. ‎

Since 2013, however, the Iranian government has resumed the implementation of the ‎‎projects. ‎

This year, steel production units of four projects in the provinces of Fars, ‎Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan and ‎South Khorasan are predicted to come on stream. ‎

On the agenda of each unit is the production of 800,000 tons of steel billet and bloom ‎‎per year. A total of $253 million will be invested in Fars Province’s project and the ‎‎plans in Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan and South Khorasan provinces each will ‎‎receive $180 million in funds. ‎

