IMIDRO: 18 mining projects to come on stream by next March ‎

The implementation of 18 mining projects will be completed in Iran in the current calendar year (which started March 20) with $2.56 billion in investments.
According to figures by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), of the total number of projects, 33 percent pertain to the steel industry, according to IRNA.
The development of the domestic copper industry and providing mines across the country with electricity and road access, each account for a 15-percent share of the projects.
The largest amount of investments ($571 million) is expected to be made in a steel billet production project in the southern province of Hormuzgan, which will be implemented in two phases. The project is aimed at producing 1.2 million tons of billet per year.
The projects are under implementation across 12 provinces. The central province of Semnan is home to the largest number (three) of the plans, followed by Yazd (central Iran), East Azarbaijan (northwestern Iran), Khorasan Razavi (northeastern Iran) and Kerman (central Iran), each with two projects.
The other provinces, each having one project under implementation, are Hormuzgan, Fars (southern Iran), Khuzestan (southwestern Iran), South Khorasan (northeastern Iran), Qazvin (northern Iran), West Azarbaijan (northwestern Iran) and Golestan (northern Iran).
Last year, on IMIDRO’s agenda was the implementation of 32 projects with $4.55 billion in investments.
IMIDRO and its subsidiaries are expected to complete 104 mining projects by 2023 with investments worth $16.43 billion.
Among the steel projects to be completed this year are production units of four provincial plans that once operational will help increase Iran’s annual steel ingot production capacity by 3.2 million tons.
A total of $793 million will be invested in the construction of the units.
In 2006, the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade began implementation of eight steel projects. After handing over one of the plans to the domestic private sector, the remaining seven projects remained incomplete due to financial problems.
Since 2013, however, the Iranian government has resumed the implementation of the projects.
This year, steel production units of four projects in the provinces of Fars, Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan and South Khorasan are predicted to come on stream.
On the agenda of each unit is the production of 800,000 tons of steel billet and bloom per year. A total of $253 million will be invested in Fars Province’s project and the plans in Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan and South Khorasan provinces each will receive $180 million in funds.