Ministry: Domestic automakers to produce 1.2m sedans, vans this year

Domestic Economy Desk

The Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry announced the country’s car companies are planning to produce 1.2 million sedans and vans in the current calendar year, starting March 20.

This year has been designated as the ‘Year of Surge in Domestic Production’ by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Last year, Iranian automakers produced 827,000 sedans and vans. This year’s production target indicates an increase of 45 percent, IRNA reported.

In addition, this year domestic auto producers are expected to manufacture 30,000 commercial vehicles. This comes as last year, they produced only 8,000 such automobiles.

Also, tire production is planned to reach 300,000 tons by March 2021. The figure stood at 230,000 tons last year.

The ministry said that in addition to automobiles, Iranian manufacturers are expected to produce 900,000 tons of paper, 65 million tons of petrochemicals, 220,000 tons of polyester, 240,000 tons of cotton, synthetic and artificial fibers as well as two million meters of hand-woven carpets.

In the home appliances sector, the country’s producers are planning to manufacture one million TV sets, 1.3 million refrigerators and freezers, 900,000 washing machines and one million evaporative coolers in the current year.

Last year, domestic manufacturers produced 750,000 TV sets, 1.2 million refrigerators and freezers, 723,000 washing machines and 920,000 evaporative coolers.