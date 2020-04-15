Hot Docs to host Iran’s ‘Women of the Sun: A Chronology of Seeing’

Iranian documentary, ‘Women of the Sun: A Chronology of Seeing,’ in its international debut, will be screened at the International Spectrum section of the Hot Docs festival, the greatest documentary event in the Americas.

Directed by Hamed Zolfaqari, the 87-minute film is about six housewives in a desert village, named Shafi-Abad in Kerman Province, who fight for gender equality by filming their struggles for higher incomes and greater personal freedom, but they face community resistance after screening their stories at the mosque.

The film is a mixed account of the director and Women of the Sun Collective Video Group (Gugino) about the traditional patriotic decision-making structure of the community, which undergoes a change to the benefit of these women and is followed by other women joining them, IRNA wrote.

The film will also be shown in the La Lucarne program of the French channel Arte, which is dedicated to creative documentaries and shows eight experimental films by stylist filmmakers annually.

The film has already gone on screen in Thessaloniki International Film Festival in Greece, Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, as well as the Doc Corner at Marché du Film in Cannes.

The Hot Docs festival had been slated for April 30 to May 10, but it was postponed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.