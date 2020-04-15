Iranian director Siamak Shayeqi dies at 65

Born in the southern city of Abadan, he started his career as a film critic and was assistant director in the mid-1980s. In 1990 and 1991 he worked with the famous Iranian opera singer and actor Hossein Sarshar, IRNA wrote.
Among his films are: ‘A Dowry for Robab’ (1987); ‘Star and Diamond’ (1988); ‘Renault Tehran 29’ (1990); ‘Maze’ (1992); ‘In Cold Blood’ (1994); ‘My Mother Gissou’ (1995); ‘Sharareh’ (1999); and ‘5 O’clock in the Afternoon’ (2005). His final work was ‘Winter Sleep’ (2008).
Last year, it was reported that a documentary titled ‘The Friend’s House Is Here’ would be made based on Shayeqi’s life and career.