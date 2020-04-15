Iranian director Siamak Shayeqi dies at 65

Iranian filmmaker Siamak Shayeqi, 65, died on Wednesday after days of being in hospital due to cancer, his son Sam confirmed.

Born in the southern city of Abadan, he started his career as a film critic and was assistant director in the mid-1980s. In 1990 and 1991 he worked with the famous Iranian opera singer and actor Hossein Sarshar, IRNA wrote.

Among his films are: ‘A Dowry for Robab’ (1987); ‘Star and Diamond’ (1988); ‘Renault Tehran 29’ (1990); ‘Maze’ (1992); ‘In Cold Blood’ (1994); ‘My Mother Gissou’ (1995); ‘Sharareh’ (1999); and ‘5 O’clock in the Afternoon’ (2005). His final work was ‘Winter Sleep’ (2008).

Last year, it was reported that a documentary titled ‘The Friend’s House Is Here’ would be made based on Shayeqi’s life and career.