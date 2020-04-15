Iran ready to share military tactics with neighboring countries: Admiral Khanzadi

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced his country’s full readiness to expand military cooperation with neighboring countries, Iran Press reported.

He visited a naval fleet north of Iran on Wednesday noted the powerful presence of the Northern Fleet in the world's largest lake (the Caspian Sea) as an important issue.

He said the Caspian Sea is a sea of peace and friendship and the Iranian Navy can share its military tactics with its neighbors in the region.