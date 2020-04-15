-
Over 11,000 Iranian Army medical personnel on front line of fighting COVID-19
-
Iran ready to share military tactics with neighboring countries: Admiral Khanzadi
-
Iran’s largest investment holding company profits over $400m through IPO
-
Ministry: Domestic automakers to produce 1.2m sedans, vans this year
-
IMIDRO: 18 mining projects to come on stream by next March
-
Minister: Domestic company to replace Total, CNPC in South Pars project
-
Minister: Rouhani to inaugurate four major water, electricity projects on Thursday
-
Rouhani forecasts positive economic growth
-
Iran’s device can help detect coronavirus in seconds
-
Army Day honored, observing solidarity of Army, IRGC