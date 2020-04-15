RSS
0605 GMT April 15, 2020

News ID: 267762
Published: 0520 GMT April 15, 2020

Over 11,000 Iranian Army medical personnel on front line of fighting COVID-19

The chief commander of Iran's Army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, said in a message on Wednesday on the upcoming occasion of Iran’s National Army Day that the army always stands ready to “sincerely” render assistance to the Iranian nation in hard times, including at the present juncture when the country is battling the deadly virus, Press TV reported.

“I would like to thank all my dear comrades in the army, air defense, ground forces, national defense, air and naval forces and especially those on the front line of defending health, and I appreciate all their sincere and earnest efforts,” he added.

Separately, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that the army had managed to prepare a 2,000-bed rehabilitation and medical enter within forty eight hours.

Iranian Armed Forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), have been joining the battle particularly after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on March 12 issued an edict to Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, emphasizing the need for the establishment of a “health and treatment base” to prevent the further spread of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the country.

As per the Leader’s order, the Imam Reza health and treatment base was launched to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

Three days after Ayatollah Khamenei’s edict, the Iranian Army also started drills to prevent and monitor the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The IRGC has also opened several field hospitals across the country to provide more services to confirmed coronavirus patients.

In Iran, the new coronavirus has so far infected 76,389 and killed 4,777 others, with 49,933 cases of recovery, according to the latest updates released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Wednesday.

 

   
