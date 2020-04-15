Music capital Vienna silenced by coronavirus crisis

Austria had hoped the year 2020 would be dedicated to celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer Ludwig van Beethoven, who died in Vienna in 1827.

ut confronted with the coronavirus pandemic, one of the world's music capitals has been silenced, leaving an entire sector fearing for its future.

Although Austria on Tuesday started easing strict confinement measures with shops opening again, resuming cultural life for now is still out of the question.

“The Vienna State Opera usually resembles an anthill where 1,000 people are busy,” opera director Dominique Meyer told AFP.

Normally, not a day goes by in Vienna when there isn’t an orchestra performance to listen to or an operetta to admire or a festival to attend.

But it all came to an abrupt halt a month ago, with concert halls among the first to shut their doors when the government banned large gatherings to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

Usually “Vienna offers a cultural program comparable to that of a metropolis of five million inhabitants, though only 1.8 million live in the city," tourist office director Norbert Kettner said.

“This is what attracts three quarters of the eight million annual visitors,” he added.

Three operas, two concert halls: Usually some 10,000 people crowd these temples of music each evening. And people have to wait as many as 14 years before hoping to get a subscription to the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

For the city of carefree waltzes composed by musicians like Johann Strauss, the cultural machine's halt spells the worst financial disaster since the end of World War II.

Among those also hit hard are the artists themselves.

Contracts are left to expire without any offer of compensation – or sometimes terminated abruptly, said Laurent Delage, an agent for opera singers and conductors.

Postponing productions scheduled years in advance is difficult or even impossible, so set decorations and costumes become useless.

“When a project falls through, an entire microcosm collapses,” opera director Benjamin Prins said.

In the absence of unemployment insurance systems, the Austrian government has put in place some support, allowing artists to obtain at least 1,000 euros ($1,100) per month for 16 weeks.

Beyond this, the highly internationalized sector remains dependent on governments’ decisions to re-open their borders, as well as Austria’s announcement to re-launch its cultural life.

But the government has already said public events are canceled until at least the end of June.

Artists like Boesch vow to keep signing, even without a stage in a concert hall.

“There has never been so much music online,” he said. “We cannot be silenced.”