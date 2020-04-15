Haiti opens investigation into fire that gutted UNESCO-listed church

The Haitian government opened an investigation into the fire that gutted the dome of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, Minister of Culture Pradel Henriquez confirmed.

The fire broke out early Monday morning and lasted for 12 hours. One of the Caribbean country’s oldest churches completely collapsed, with the fire destroying many interior elements of this temple located about 20 kilometers from Cape Haitian, plenglish.com wrote.

“The investigation is ongoing. People are currently being questioned,” Henriquez said at a press conference. He also stated that they are analyzing the nature of the fire.

On Monday, Jacques Bernadin, the mayor of Milot, acknowledged the damage is considerable and announced that law enforcement was informed of the incident around 03:00 local time, and quickly contacted the Fire Department. However, with a wooden ceiling, “they could not do anything to save the church.”

Minister of the Environment Abner Septembre, for his part, described the loss as invaluable. “It is not just a construction; it is a symbolism. It is represented in the memory of the people,” he said.