Iran expects India, world community to stand up against unjust US sanctions: Envoy

Iran expects India and the rest of the world community to stand against the “unjust” US sanctions that are hurting millions of Iranians amid the coronavirus crisis, Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni said.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chegeni said the Iranian health sector has been affected directly and indirectly by the “unjust, illegal and inhumane” US sanctions.

In a hypocritical way, the US administration has claimed that humanitarian supplies, including food and medicine, are exempted from the sanctions, but freezing Iran’s financial assets in various countries, banning Iranian banks and denying Iran’s access to SWIFT for funds transfer and clear threats against several foreign banks have deterred them from doing any such humanitarian businesses with Tehran, Chegeni said.

The Iranian envoy said that many prestigious foreign officials and international figures have so far called for the lifting of the illegal US sanctions.

“We expect that the international community, including India, [will] stand against the unjust and extraterritorially imposed sanctions that are hurting millions of Iranians as well as other nations who have been paying a high price in this time of pandemic”, he said.

However, Chegeni said despite the brutal and inhumane US sanctions, our situation is relatively good in fighting the pandemic in comparison with some other countries.

In 2018, the US reimposed its illegal sanctions against Iran after its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Washington has also forced other countries, including India which is one the major buyers of Iran’s crude oil, to cut their economic relations with Tehran.

The Iranian diplomat also talked about the cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the capabilities of both countries, we can deploy the full strength of relations to effectively combat COVID-19. As you know, for many years we have been importing pharmaceutical products from India and we are confident that our cooperation will continue”, he said.

“The close consultations of both countries’ health ministers and sharing experiences and the lessons learned in fighting the coronavirus pandemic are very important and it could be more effective in a regional initiative. We could also cooperate on the development of medicines and vaccines as we do share great scientific and technological capacities together with research and development centers in our countries,” the Iranian envoy added.

Considering the unpredictability of the situation, it is important to look at possible options to continue exchanges of goods and commodities according to uniform health protocols. Moreover, this ongoing pandemic could be a way forward to boost mutual economic cooperation and partnership, he said.