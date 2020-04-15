Spain revokes Iran’s airline landing rights under US pressure

The Spanish government has revoked the landing rights of Iran’s Mahan Air, apparently under US pressure which has intensified amid the coronavirus.

La Vanguardia newspaper cited sources in the Spanish civil aviation authority DGAC as saying that Mahan Air has been forced to terminate its service to Barcelona from March 23.

Flights between Barcelona and Tehran had run twice weekly, but Mahan Air had to quit route the when Spain suddenly cancelled the airline’s license.

The sources made it clear that the suspension was not linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swiss-based CH-aviation, which collects and publishes information about the airline business, suggested that the revocation followed a US campaign to pressure Iran.

La Vanguardia says the final Mahan Air flight departed Barcelona on 23 March. Before this, flights between Barcelona and Tehran had run twice weekly.

But it had been a short-lived service with flights only starting to Barcelona in January. The newspaper notes that seat utilization on the route was poor, at about 30%. Barcelona Airport also closed Terminal 2 on 26 March, taking advantage of dwindling passenger numbers to renovate the terminal. Mahan Air operated out of Terminal 2.

The temporary closure of Barcelona’s Terminal 2 has been given as a reason for canceling Mahan Air’s license.

Ostensibly, these gave Mahan Air reasons to quit the route, but La Vanguardia quotes “airport sources” as saying the reasons are political.

US anti-Iran campaign

The US government has largely gone out on its own to intensify sanctions on Iran despite opposition by European and other world countries, but the EU has continued to submit to American coercion at the same time.

While many European countries don’t agree with Washington’s stance on Iran, it hasn’t stopped them getting nervous about hosting Iranian businesses and electing to remove them.

According to the unofficial sources, that’s what happened with Mahan Air in Barcelona.

In revoking the flights, Spain has just followed a wider trend in Europe where Germany, France, and Italy have all asked Iranian carriers to desist from flying into their airports.

Last month, Germany ordered Iran Air to suspend its flights to the country. “The new Infection Protection Act now makes it possible: flights from Iran to Germany are prohibited with immediate effect," German Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted in early April.

Iran’s flag carrier used airports in Cologne, Bonn, Frankfurt and Hamburg for passenger and cargo flights.

Even as the German government linked its decision to the coronavirus crisis, it had revoked the license of Mahan Air in January 2019 after heavy US pressure. France banned the airline in March 20190, accusing it of transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones.

Italy followed their lead in mid-December last year following a meeting between its Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and hawkish US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mahan Air is a privately operated airline, but the US accuses it of providing financial and other support to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) which is a national force.

The US government imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011. The airline, established in 1992 as Iran’s first private airline, has the country’s largest fleet of aircraft and has flights to many countries around the world.

European countries have been under sustained US pressure to reimpose sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of an international nuclear deal reached with Tehran under his predecessor Barack Obama.

While the other signatories to the deal – Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China – have tried to keep it alive and opposed new US sanctions on Iran in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they have not stopped succumbing to American pressure.

Last week, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York dismissed the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) which the Europeans belatedly announced with much fanfare to have made operational in coordination with the US to barter medicine and food with Iran.

The mission said the United States has forced SHTA to pursue a very tight and tough procedure, making it practically very difficult for companies to trade with Iran.

Press TV and Simply Flying website contributed to this story.