Defense minister: Iran’s Army among best-prepared armies in world

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said undoubtedly, Iran’s Army is among the world's most prepared armies.

The Iranian defense minister made the remarks on the occasion of the National Army Day, IRNA reported.

Iran will celebrate the Army Day and the Ground Force Day on Friday. Every year commemorative parades are held across the country on the occasion but this year the parades have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comparing Iran's Army with other countries’ military forces, Hatami said the skilled and committed workforces and advanced military equipment have turned Iran’s Army into one of the best prepared in the world.

The general also said that Iran’s Army has always analyzed the enemy’s threats and intentions, developed a proper understanding of the regional and international developments, and geared up to counter any threat.

The Iranian Army has proved such preparedness in action over the past 41 years, he added.

The Iranian Army has created a state of deterrence and made it clear for the enemies that any act of aggression will draw a crushing response, he emphasized.

Elaborating the Army’s supportive measures to deal with crises including quake, flood and the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the minister said the Army has always stood by the people in such occasions.

The Army has built a 2,000-bed hospital in two days to help the country’s heath system which has been at the forefront of the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

The deadly coronavirus originated from China’s Wuhan city in Hubei Province, has infected more than 2,000,000 people across the world. It has also claimed the lives of nearly 130,000 lives so far.

In Iran, the Middle East worst-hit country, more than 76,000 people have been infected and over 4,700 people have lost their lives.