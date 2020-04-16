RSS
0751 GMT April 16, 2020

Published: 1056 GMT April 16, 2020

Iran reports less than 100 coronavirus deaths for third consecutive day in over a month

Iran reports less than 100 coronavirus deaths for third consecutive day in over a month
IRNA

National Desk

Iran’s coronavirus death toll stood at below 100 for the third consecutive day in more than a month on Thursday as the Health Ministry reported only 92 fatalities within the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus has infected 77,995 in ‎Iran, taking the lives of 4,869 people, the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said, IRNA reported. 

Within the past 24 hours, he added, 1,606 new cases were identified and 92 patients lost their lives to the ‎virus. ‎

Jahanpour put at 52,229 the number of recovered individuals in the country, regretting that 3,594 patients ‎are critical conditions. ‎

He added that 310,340 people have so far been tested for coronavirus symptoms. ‎

Jahanpour once again called on Iranian people to refrain from unnecessary intercity and intracity travel to reduce the pressure on the country’s medical staff who are currently at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

 

   
